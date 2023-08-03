Fri 9:25 | Rogue Sounds checks out the sounds around in August

In a month, we'll be talking a lot less about the summer music scene, and probably a bit more about back-to-school issues. So get out and enjoy some music from a band you like or want to know, because summer won't last.

Josh Gross, a music maker, player, and critic, compiles a monthly list for us in a regular feature we call Rogue Sounds. Five musical acts playing the region get headlined. Listen for the tunes and the places to hear more of them, when Josh Gross checks in.

The list for August:

