The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Rogue Sounds checks out the sounds around in August

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 3, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

In a month, we'll be talking a lot less about the summer music scene, and probably a bit more about back-to-school issues. So get out and enjoy some music from a band you like or want to know, because summer won't last.

Josh Gross, a music maker, player, and critic, compiles a monthly list for us in a regular feature we call Rogue Sounds. Five musical acts playing the region get headlined. Listen for the tunes and the places to hear more of them, when Josh Gross checks in.

The list for August:

  • The Toasters at Johnny B's - Medford on 8/23
  • Velvet Starling at The Dip - Redding on 8/5
  • Cake at Britt - Jacksonville on 8/5
  • Michaela Davis at The Dip - Redding on 8/8
  • Tash Sultana at Britt - Jacksonville on 8/26
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
