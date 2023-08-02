© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Oregon heats up its program to install cooling units in rental housing

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 2, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

It's not just that super-hot days can make us uncomfortable; they can also make us unhealthy or even dead. That's why the state of Oregon is following a path laid out by the legislature last year, and making money available for the installation of heat pumps--for heating and cooling--in rental housing.

The components of the program came into place recently, with ducks in a row for landlords and tenants and contractors. We get further details on how the program works and who is eligible, in a chat with Stephanie Kruse, Facilities Engineer with the Oregon Department of Energy.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
