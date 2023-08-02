Thu 9:40 | Oregon heats up its program to install cooling units in rental housing

It's not just that super-hot days can make us uncomfortable; they can also make us unhealthy or even dead. That's why the state of Oregon is following a path laid out by the legislature last year, and making money available for the installation of heat pumps--for heating and cooling--in rental housing.

The components of the program came into place recently, with ducks in a row for landlords and tenants and contractors. We get further details on how the program works and who is eligible, in a chat with Stephanie Kruse, Facilities Engineer with the Oregon Department of Energy.