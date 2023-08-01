Wed 9 AM | 3D-printed housing is here: Redding celebrates a finished home

People have been planning 3D printed houses for a while now, but it appears Redding is the first place in California to have a completed house. It's a process similar to the one used to print smaller items that can fit in a human hand, but on a much larger scale.

Concrete squirted out of a nozzle builds up the walls of the house, bit by bit. The speed of the process can reduce the cost of construction, making it attractive for affordable housing. The City of Redding teamed up with affordable housing provider AccessHome and the company Emergent, which formed to address housing losses from the Carr fire in 2018.

Redding City Council Member Mark Mezzano joins us for an extended chat, along with Emergent CEO Don Ajamian.

