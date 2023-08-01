© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Housing
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | 3D-printed housing is here: Redding celebrates a finished home

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 1, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

People have been planning 3D printed houses for a while now, but it appears Redding is the first place in California to have a completed house. It's a process similar to the one used to print smaller items that can fit in a human hand, but on a much larger scale.

Concrete squirted out of a nozzle builds up the walls of the house, bit by bit. The speed of the process can reduce the cost of construction, making it attractive for affordable housing. The City of Redding teamed up with affordable housing provider AccessHome and the company Emergent, which formed to address housing losses from the Carr fire in 2018.

Redding City Council Member Mark Mezzano joins us for an extended chat, along with Emergent CEO Don Ajamian.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
