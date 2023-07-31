© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wildfire
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | ODF puts out reminders for preventing human-caused wildfires

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 31, 2023 at 1:08 PM PDT

The roughest days of fire season may lie ahead of us, but we've already had a few notable fires in the region. And that's despite a lack of lightning over much of the landscape. Which means that the fires starting in the latter half of July were caused by humans, accidentally or not.

The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) reports an uptick in such fires heading into the middle of summer, and is refreshing its reminders about prevention. Everyday activities that you take for granted can start fires if you're not careful. Natalie Weber, Public Affairs Officer for ODF's Southwest region, visits with some tips.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
