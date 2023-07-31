Tue 9 AM | ODF puts out reminders for preventing human-caused wildfires

The roughest days of fire season may lie ahead of us, but we've already had a few notable fires in the region. And that's despite a lack of lightning over much of the landscape. Which means that the fires starting in the latter half of July were caused by humans, accidentally or not.

The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) reports an uptick in such fires heading into the middle of summer, and is refreshing its reminders about prevention. Everyday activities that you take for granted can start fires if you're not careful. Natalie Weber, Public Affairs Officer for ODF's Southwest region, visits with some tips.