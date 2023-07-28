Mon 9:40 | Summer Reads visits with Rebel Heart Books in Jacksonville

© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Outdoors, Leisure and Sports
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Summer Reads visits with Rebel Heart Books in Jacksonville

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 28, 2023 at 10:19 AM PDT
TerriC/Pixabay
/

Long drowzy days are good for settling in with a cool drink and a good book. We'll leave the drinks to someone else, but for the books, we canvassed the independent book shops up and down our region. They have provided lists of reading recommendations from their staffs, based in part on what people have been asking for of late.

Rebel Heart Books is next up in our Summer Reads segment; Eileen Bobek owns the shop in Jacksonville and provides the list from the shops booksellers.

Staff picks:
The Little Paris Bookshop by Nina George (recommendation from Brittany)

Delilah Green Doesn’t Care by Ashley Herring Blake (rec from Dallas)

The Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Bouley (rec from Marcella)

A Heart That Works by Rob Delaney (rec from Noelle)

All Systems Red by Martha Wells (rec from Travis)

Eileen's list:
Don’t Suck, Don’t Die: Giving Up Vic Chestnutt by Kristen Hersh

Jeff Buckley’s Grace (33 1/3) by Daphne Brooks"

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
