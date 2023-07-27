© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Fires, firefighting, and more in a new edition of The Debrief

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 27, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

The issue of HOW to fight wildfires came up a few times this week, as the Flat fire advance in Curry County and the Golden fire destroyed dozens of homes in Klamath County. Fighting the Flat fire involved taking heavy equipment into a wilderness area, usually a no-no.

But fires were far from the only story this week, and our reporters gather once again to talk about the process of reporting the news, in another session of The Debrief. News Director Erik Neumann chats with reporters Roman Battaglia, Jane Vaughan, and Ella Hutcherson.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
