Fri 9 AM | Fires, firefighting, and more in a new edition of The Debrief

The issue of HOW to fight wildfires came up a few times this week, as the Flat fire advance in Curry County and the Golden fire destroyed dozens of homes in Klamath County. Fighting the Flat fire involved taking heavy equipment into a wilderness area, usually a no-no.

But fires were far from the only story this week, and our reporters gather once again to talk about the process of reporting the news, in another session of The Debrief. News Director Erik Neumann chats with reporters Roman Battaglia, Jane Vaughan, and Ella Hutcherson.