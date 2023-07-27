Fri 9:40 | Sitting down to dinner with Peter Britt, in the latest Underground History

The name Britt is an enduring one in the Rogue Valley. The pioneering artist and photographer Peter Britt, originally from Switzerland, settled in Jacksonville and lived out his life there. The site of his home is now a county park and home to the Britt Festival, bringing music to the hill every summer.

But what did Peter Britt and his family eat? It's not an odd question if you want to understand what daily life was like more than a century ago, and that's pretty much the reason for the existence of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology.

SOULA's Chelsea Rose is back with another edition of Underground History, talking about a project to use bone fragments to figure out which animals ended up on the table at the Britt home.

