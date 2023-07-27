© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Fri 9:40 | Sitting down to dinner with Peter Britt, in the latest Underground History

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 27, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

The name Britt is an enduring one in the Rogue Valley. The pioneering artist and photographer Peter Britt, originally from Switzerland, settled in Jacksonville and lived out his life there. The site of his home is now a county park and home to the Britt Festival, bringing music to the hill every summer.

But what did Peter Britt and his family eat? It's not an odd question if you want to understand what daily life was like more than a century ago, and that's pretty much the reason for the existence of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology.

SOULA's Chelsea Rose is back with another edition of Underground History, talking about a project to use bone fragments to figure out which animals ended up on the table at the Britt home.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
