© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

A look at Oregon's new Basic Health Program

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 26, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

Oregon Health Plan is Oregon's version of Medicaid (California has Medi-Cal); people who do not make much money can get their basic healthcare needs covered. But if they make a little MORE money, they end up not eligible.

For those people, Oregon is working on something called a Basic Health Program, BHP, to provide free care for an income bracket less close to the bottom. One snag: early analysis shows that the people who make too much money to qualify for even BHP could see their premiums go up because of the creation of BHP.

The issues are near and dear to the hearts of the people in Health Care for All Oregon, HCAO. The vice-president of HCAO's board, Dr. Antonio (Tony) Germann and Michael Collins, Director of Managed Care for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs give an interview about overall efforts to get health insurance to more people, and about BHP in particular.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team