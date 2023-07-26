© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Wind and waves and rosin and bows: Redfish Music Festival returns to Oregon Coast

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 26, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

Fill in the blank: one fish, two fish, _____, blue fish. If you said "red fish," you are not only correct, but you have the name of the summer music festival returning to the Southern Oregon Coast this week (July 27-August 6).

The Redfish Music Festival provides intensive musical training for students of stringed instruments, and delivers a set of classical concerts to the public, with the teachers taking center stage. Port Orford is the hub for the festival, but the concert venues range from North Bend on the north to Crescent City on the south.

Fritz Gearhart is the player who dreamed up the festival and still leads it; he joins us for an overview of this year's activities.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
