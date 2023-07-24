© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | Conservation group offers 'one-stop-shop' for understanding the forests of the Siskiyous

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 24, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

The Klamath-Siskiyou Wildlands Center, KS Wild, is all about people connecting with nature in its namesake region. A lot of that nature is in forests, and those forests are prone to fire. So KS Wild put out a Forest & Fire Toolkit to educate forest visitors and nearby residents about forested land in the Siskiyous, how it is managed, and what to do when fire breaks out.

The guide covers both sides of the state line, and is available for free download. Alexi Lovechio is Forest and Climate Coordinator for KS Wild, and our guest.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
