Tue 9:40 | Conservation group offers 'one-stop-shop' for understanding the forests of the Siskiyous

The Klamath-Siskiyou Wildlands Center, KS Wild, is all about people connecting with nature in its namesake region. A lot of that nature is in forests, and those forests are prone to fire. So KS Wild put out a Forest & Fire Toolkit to educate forest visitors and nearby residents about forested land in the Siskiyous, how it is managed, and what to do when fire breaks out.

The guide covers both sides of the state line, and is available for free download. Alexi Lovechio is Forest and Climate Coordinator for KS Wild, and our guest.