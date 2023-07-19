© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wildlife
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Oregon Marine Reserves survey coastal visitors over the summer

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 19, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

A trip to the Oregon coast will yield the usual sights and sounds: fresh air, squawking gulls, the roar of the ocean. For some visitors, there will be an additional step: a request to take a short survey about Oregon's Marine Reserves.

Five reserves are set up in coastal waters, designed for both conservation and scientific research. And now through the end of the summer, Oregon State University is surveying coastal visitors about their knowledge of the reserves and their uses, along with questions about ocean acidification and climate change.

Lindsay Aylesworth is the Program Leader for the Marine Reserve program. Dr. Aylesworth spends some time talking about the survey project and how it can help manage the reserves.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team