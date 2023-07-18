© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts and Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 Tig Notaro stops by the JX on her way to Britt

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 18, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

In Tig Notaro's words, she did not entertain the notion of a successful academic career while in high school. She did, however, entertain her classmates. So high school got left behind and Tig began building a career in comedy, ultimately a successful one.

Now with a resume that includes standup, acting, podcasts, and more, Tig Notaro takes the stage at the Britt Festival in Jacksonville on Friday evening (July 21). She spends a few minutes talk about life and love and laughter.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
