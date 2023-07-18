Wed 9:25 Tig Notaro stops by the JX on her way to Britt

In Tig Notaro's words, she did not entertain the notion of a successful academic career while in high school. She did, however, entertain her classmates. So high school got left behind and Tig began building a career in comedy, ultimately a successful one.

Now with a resume that includes standup, acting, podcasts, and more, Tig Notaro takes the stage at the Britt Festival in Jacksonville on Friday evening (July 21). She spends a few minutes talk about life and love and laughter.