© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | Urban League of Portland looks back on this year's legislative session

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 17, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

The name is Urban League of Portland, but the concern for Oregon's Black population covers the whole state. In fact, Urban League workers are hitting the road this summer, holding discussions of issues affecting all of Oregon, several far from the Portland area.

Up first is a session this week (July 20, Mount Hood Community College) looking back at the accomplishments of the legislative session. It did the tasks required by the state Constitution, but the long walkout by Senate Republicans certainly held up some legislation. We take up the Urban League view, and the summer agenda, with Senior Policy Analyst Stephanie Phillips Bridges.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team