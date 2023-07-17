Tue 9:40 | Urban League of Portland looks back on this year's legislative session

The name is Urban League of Portland, but the concern for Oregon's Black population covers the whole state. In fact, Urban League workers are hitting the road this summer, holding discussions of issues affecting all of Oregon, several far from the Portland area.

Up first is a session this week (July 20, Mount Hood Community College) looking back at the accomplishments of the legislative session. It did the tasks required by the state Constitution, but the long walkout by Senate Republicans certainly held up some legislation. We take up the Urban League view, and the summer agenda, with Senior Policy Analyst Stephanie Phillips Bridges.

