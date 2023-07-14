© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | Health writer discusses the delights of menopause (which are few)

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 14, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

Oh, those hot summer days and nights. They are not just limited to summer for women in menopause... hot flashes can come at any time, and make a person in menopause feel like they are inches from the sun.

Jancee Dunn writes about health issues, and yet she was surprised when she went into perimenopause, and was further surprised at the absence of decent general-interest books on the subject. So she wrote one: Hot and Bothered: What No One Tells You About Menopause and How to Feel Like Yourself Again.

The author paid us a visit to cover some of the major points in her book.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
