Mon 9:25 | Health writer discusses the delights of menopause (which are few)

Oh, those hot summer days and nights. They are not just limited to summer for women in menopause... hot flashes can come at any time, and make a person in menopause feel like they are inches from the sun.

Jancee Dunn writes about health issues, and yet she was surprised when she went into perimenopause, and was further surprised at the absence of decent general-interest books on the subject. So she wrote one: Hot and Bothered: What No One Tells You About Menopause and How to Feel Like Yourself Again.

The author paid us a visit to cover some of the major points in her book.