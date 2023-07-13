© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment, Energy and Transportation
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | Not your typical travelogue: 'A Traveler's Guide to the End of the World'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 13, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

The wildfire smoke collecting recently in East Coast cities underscores the point about our changing world: things that didn't used to happen, now happen on a regular basis. Our kids and grandkids will occupy a planet different from ours.

The writer David Gessner made a book out of wondering what the world will be like in 2063, when his daughter is as old as he is now. The tour of climate hotspots is called A Traveler's Guide to the End of the World. David Gessner visits with some of the highlights of his book.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team