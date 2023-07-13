Fri 9:40 | Not your typical travelogue: 'A Traveler's Guide to the End of the World'

The wildfire smoke collecting recently in East Coast cities underscores the point about our changing world: things that didn't used to happen, now happen on a regular basis. Our kids and grandkids will occupy a planet different from ours.

The writer David Gessner made a book out of wondering what the world will be like in 2063, when his daughter is as old as he is now. The tour of climate hotspots is called A Traveler's Guide to the End of the World. David Gessner visits with some of the highlights of his book.