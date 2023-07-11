© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Food and Agriculture
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Table to farm: Rogue Valley Farm Tour offers agricultural close-up

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 11, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

Are we finally past the days when the sources of our food were mysterious? As kids, we may have thought food just came from the store, but as we grew up, we knew more about farms and ranches and other parts of the world shipping food to us.

Just the same, it helps to get the occasional refresher course in food grown HERE. And the Rogue Valley Farm Tour provides that course on Sunday (July 16th), with the opportunity to visit 28 farms and ranches in Jackson and Josephine Counties. Halle Riddlebarger, Outreach Manager at the Medford Food Co-op, joins us for a preview.

The Jefferson Exchange
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
