Outdoors, Leisure and Sports
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Under a tree, on the beach... Summer Reads returns

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 7, 2023 at 10:05 AM PDT
Those lazy days are back. At least we hope we get to spend some lazy time on hot summer days, reading books to while away the hours.

In honor of the time and the activity, we bring back our segment Summer Reads. In each segment, we visit with the people who work at our many independent bookstores.

Bloomsbury Books in Ashland steps up first, in the persons of Skye Hillgartner and Liv West. They join us for a fast-paced discussion that manages to cram in details about 11 different books.

Here are the full lists:

Skye's Books:

- Thank You for Listening by Julia Whelan

- Now is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson

- American Mermaid by Julia Langbein

- Sundial by Catriona Ward

- American Nations by Colin Woodard

Liv's picks:

- Nineteen Claws and a Blackbird by Agustina Bazterrica

- When We Were Birds by Ayanna Lloyd Banwo

- Chain-Gang All Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

- Olga Dies Dreaming by Xochitl Gonzalez

Two other books the staff at large would like to recommend are:

- Trust by Hernan Diaz

- Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
