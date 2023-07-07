Mon 9 AM | Under a tree, on the beach... Summer Reads returns

Those lazy days are back. At least we hope we get to spend some lazy time on hot summer days, reading books to while away the hours.

In honor of the time and the activity, we bring back our segment Summer Reads. In each segment, we visit with the people who work at our many independent bookstores.

Bloomsbury Books in Ashland steps up first, in the persons of Skye Hillgartner and Liv West. They join us for a fast-paced discussion that manages to cram in details about 11 different books.

Here are the full lists:

Skye's Books:

- Thank You for Listening by Julia Whelan

- Now is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson

- American Mermaid by Julia Langbein

- Sundial by Catriona Ward

- American Nations by Colin Woodard

Liv's picks:

- Nineteen Claws and a Blackbird by Agustina Bazterrica

- When We Were Birds by Ayanna Lloyd Banwo

- Chain-Gang All Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

- Olga Dies Dreaming by Xochitl Gonzalez

Two other books the staff at large would like to recommend are:

- Trust by Hernan Diaz

- Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver