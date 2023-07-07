© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Economy and Finance
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | The view from the bottom of American wages

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 7, 2023 at 10:00 AM PDT

Michael Lind does not mess around. He's making a career out of examining the inequalities in the American economy, and hanging them on the necks of the people who benefit from those inequalities.

In a return visit to the JX, Lind talks about low wages, and how they are kept artificially low. The details abound in the book Hell to Pay: How the Suppression of Wages Is Destroying America.

Destroying...? As we said, Michael Lind does not mess around. Listen for his perspective on an issue that affects nearly all of us.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
