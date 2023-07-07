Mon 9:25 | The view from the bottom of American wages

Michael Lind does not mess around. He's making a career out of examining the inequalities in the American economy, and hanging them on the necks of the people who benefit from those inequalities.

In a return visit to the JX, Lind talks about low wages, and how they are kept artificially low. The details abound in the book Hell to Pay: How the Suppression of Wages Is Destroying America.

Destroying...? As we said, Michael Lind does not mess around. Listen for his perspective on an issue that affects nearly all of us.