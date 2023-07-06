9:25 Fri | Music from the stones (not 'The Stones') in Underground History

Archaeology is about digging into the past... ALL of the past, everything people did in their lives, including play music. Music meets archeology with a series of concerts and performances created inspired by the giant stone alignments in Carnac, France.

In the latest Underground History, our joint venture with the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology, American musician Stephen O'Malley visits with SOULA's Chelsea Rose to talk about exploring the mysteries of Carnac through music and sound. Think of it as a rock concert... but not exactly rock music.