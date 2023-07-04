© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment, Energy and Transportation
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | Report shows uneven distribution of climate change effects in Oregon

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 4, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

Just in time for summer heat, we got a progress report on how climate events affect people in Oregon. Unevenly, is the bottom line.

As with many things, the greater your bank account or the whiter your skin, the less you are likely to feel the effects of events caused by climate change. The events and the effects are laid out in detail in a report put out by the Oregon Health Authority and some partners, called "Climate and Health in Oregon 2021-2022."

We spend some extra time covering the findings of the report, and exploring efforts to mitigate the effects of events like extreme heat waves. Gabriela Goldfarb heads the Environmental Public Health Section at OHA; she is joined by Sarah Worthington from Deschutes County Health Services and Emily Little from Nurturely, which contributed to the report.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team