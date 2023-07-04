Wed 9:25 | Report shows uneven distribution of climate change effects in Oregon

Just in time for summer heat, we got a progress report on how climate events affect people in Oregon. Unevenly, is the bottom line.

As with many things, the greater your bank account or the whiter your skin, the less you are likely to feel the effects of events caused by climate change. The events and the effects are laid out in detail in a report put out by the Oregon Health Authority and some partners, called "Climate and Health in Oregon 2021-2022."

We spend some extra time covering the findings of the report, and exploring efforts to mitigate the effects of events like extreme heat waves. Gabriela Goldfarb heads the Environmental Public Health Section at OHA; she is joined by Sarah Worthington from Deschutes County Health Services and Emily Little from Nurturely, which contributed to the report.

