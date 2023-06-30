A Josephine County Organization that help people with missing loved ones, and highlights from the Ashland World Music Festival

Our region is full of interesting places and people...Host Keegan Van Hook from Southern Oregon PBS finds them for a monthly TV show called "Us As We Are," that visits with a wide variety of events and people. He shares an audio version with the JX on the day before the TV show airs. This month we hear about a community organization in Josephine County that helps people with missing loved ones. And he shares highlights of last month's Ashland World Music Festival.