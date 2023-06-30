© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

A Josephine County Organization that help people with missing loved ones, and highlights from the Ashland World Music Festival

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 30, 2023 at 12:29 PM PDT
Keegan Van Hook of SOPBS visits the people and places of Southern Oregon

Southern Oregon PBS previews Us As We Are: A Josephine County Organization that help people with missing loved ones, and highlights from the Ashland World Music Festival

Our region is full of interesting places and people...Host Keegan Van Hook from Southern Oregon PBS finds them for a monthly TV show called "Us As We Are," that visits with a wide variety of events and people. He shares an audio version with the JX on the day before the TV show airs. This month we hear about a community organization in Josephine County that helps people with missing loved ones. And he shares highlights of last month's Ashland World Music Festival.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
