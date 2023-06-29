© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | California Report co-host joins latest edition of The Debrief

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 29, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

JPR News works day in and day out to cover the news of the region. But we also have partners who help in the process, covering the big stories in Oregon and California. The California Report spends some extra time each day on our California transmitters, exploring the stories south of the state line. And the team is making a rare visit to our HQ this week.

California Report co-host Madi Bolaños drops in to join the news-behind-the-news discussion on the latest edition of The Debrief.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
