Fri 9 AM | California Report co-host joins latest edition of The Debrief

JPR News works day in and day out to cover the news of the region. But we also have partners who help in the process, covering the big stories in Oregon and California. The California Report spends some extra time each day on our California transmitters, exploring the stories south of the state line. And the team is making a rare visit to our HQ this week.

California Report co-host Madi Bolaños drops in to join the news-behind-the-news discussion on the latest edition of The Debrief.