Fri 9:40 | Underground History takes to the field at Hanley Farm

Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology's Chelsea Rose hosts conversations on the JX about archaeology and the fascinating process of unearthing our pasts.

In this episode she brings listeners along on an archaeological survey as she and her team check out a Rogue Valley farm to learn what was there before.

Southern Oregon Historical Society's Hanley Farm near Medford is not frozen in amber, but some of its early history as a farm is preserved on the site, giving a window to study how agriculture was once done... and the farm is still producing crops today.