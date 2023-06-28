© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | Oregon officials react to the SCOTUS decision on the Indian Child Welfare Act

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 28, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

The U.S. Supreme Court decision leaving the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) intact drew responses of relief from tribes across the country. If the court had tinkered with the act, more Native American children could have been separated from their tribes, legally.

We get some insight into what happens now--or does NOT happen now--from the Office of Tribal Affairs in the Oregon Department of Human Services. Tribal Affairs Director Adam Becenti and Senior Indian Child Welfare Act Manager Ashley Harding talk to us about the implications.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
