Thu 9:25 | Oregon officials react to the SCOTUS decision on the Indian Child Welfare Act

The U.S. Supreme Court decision leaving the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) intact drew responses of relief from tribes across the country. If the court had tinkered with the act, more Native American children could have been separated from their tribes, legally.

We get some insight into what happens now--or does NOT happen now--from the Office of Tribal Affairs in the Oregon Department of Human Services. Tribal Affairs Director Adam Becenti and Senior Indian Child Welfare Act Manager Ashley Harding talk to us about the implications.