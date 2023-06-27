© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Strengthening Measure 110 and funding in Southern Oregon

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 27, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
qimono/Pixabay
/

Voter-approved Measure 110, or the Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery Act is intended to reduce the penalty for possessing small amounts of illegal drugs in Oregon and expand services for treatment and support.

But it's had a shaky start with low rates of participation in treatment, and some confusion around oversight.

The newly approved corrective legislation, House Bill 2513, clarifies language around the law, the roles and responsibilities of the Oregon Health Authority, and improves the grant-making and funding process for treatment programs.

Ron Williams and Mason Weems with the Health Justice Recovery Alliance join us to explain some of the small, but important changes HB 2513 will bring.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
