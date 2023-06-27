Wed 9:40 | Strengthening Measure 110 and funding in Southern Oregon

Voter-approved Measure 110, or the Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery Act is intended to reduce the penalty for possessing small amounts of illegal drugs in Oregon and expand services for treatment and support.

But it's had a shaky start with low rates of participation in treatment, and some confusion around oversight.

The newly approved corrective legislation, House Bill 2513, clarifies language around the law, the roles and responsibilities of the Oregon Health Authority, and improves the grant-making and funding process for treatment programs.

Ron Williams and Mason Weems with the Health Justice Recovery Alliance join us to explain some of the small, but important changes HB 2513 will bring.

