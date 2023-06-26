Tue 9 AM | Oregon Parks make new efforts to hold back sudden oak death

Sudden oak death is on the move again. The aptly-named disease, caused by a fungus, is present in parts of California and Curry County in Oregon. More infected tan oak trees were found recently in Humbug State Park near Port Orford, leading to new efforts to remove the infection, and further steps to avoid spreading the fungus to new areas.

We get an update on what's happened so far, and what it takes to hold sudden oak death at bay, from Central Forest Nick Morris at Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.