© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Paging through the Oregon budget with Rep. Pam Marsh

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 26, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

The Oregon Legislature made it to the finish line, but then again, the finish line is constitutionally mandated. The regular session of the legislature ended as required on Sunday, June 25th, with a number of accomplishments. And a bunch of things that did not get done, largely due to the Senate Republicans preventing the chamber from acting for six weeks.

These odd-numbered-year sessions are primarly about the budget, and that's where we focus in a visit with Ashland Representative Pam Marsh.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team