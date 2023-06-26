Tue 9:25 | Paging through the Oregon budget with Rep. Pam Marsh

The Oregon Legislature made it to the finish line, but then again, the finish line is constitutionally mandated. The regular session of the legislature ended as required on Sunday, June 25th, with a number of accomplishments. And a bunch of things that did not get done, largely due to the Senate Republicans preventing the chamber from acting for six weeks.

These odd-numbered-year sessions are primarly about the budget, and that's where we focus in a visit with Ashland Representative Pam Marsh.

