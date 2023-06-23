Mon 9 AM | Caps on public housing, and other factors contributing to homelessness

The Oregon Legislature is just one entity that pumped a lot of money into addressing homelessness this year. But no one is under the illusion that the spending means there will be a big change in the near future.

Homelessness--by that name--has been an issue for decades. The National Coalition for the Homeless includes many formerly homeless people on its staff and board, and tracks the contributing factors. Among them: federal law that caps public housing. That's the Faircloth Amendment from 1998.

NCH Executive Director Donald H. Whitehead, Jr. visits with details on this and other aspects of homelessness.

