jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Fish and people and news about them, in The Debrief

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 22, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

The prospect of the Klamath River flowing free from Keno to the sea excites a lot of people. But then there are the people who live along the lakes that will disappear when the Klamath dams are removed, starting this year. We get a thorough exploration of what they face in recent reporting by JPR's Erik Neumann.

That's just one of several pieces keeping our reporters busy of late. They gather to talk about the process of gathering news this week, in our regular segment The Debrief. Listen for details from JPR's Roman Battaglia and Jane Vaughan.

