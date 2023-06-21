9 AM | Federal land managers want to hear ideas on managing the Cascade-Siskiyou Monument

There's stuff in there that is billions of years old, but the government designation of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument only dates back to 2000. President Clinton declared it and President Obama expanded the monument in 2017, and now the federal Bureau of Land Management wants to take in ideas on how to manage it.

The overall goal is a set of ""resilient landscapes,"" say BLM officials in charge of maintaining the monument. Three public in-person meetings, and one virtual meeting, will present the framework and take input starting June 26th. BLM Medford District Manager Elizabeth Burghard visits with further details.

Here's the full list of meetings:

June 26, 2023 4-7 p.m. PT. Klamath Community College, Building 4, Commons. 7390 S. 6th St., Klamath Falls, OR 97603

June 28, 2023 4-7 p.m. Pinehurst School, 15337 Hwy 66, Ashland, OR 97520

June 29, 2023 4-7 p.m. Abraham Lincoln Elementary School Cafeteria, 3101 McLoughlin Dr., Medford, OR 97504

July 10, 2023 6-7 p.m. Virtual Meeting. Register at: https://blm.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/vJItc-mopzIiGZMgiNwtsnzbi4gZ99P_rtw