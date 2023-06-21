© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

9 AM | Federal land managers want to hear ideas on managing the Cascade-Siskiyou Monument

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 21, 2023 at 10:11 AM PDT

There's stuff in there that is billions of years old, but the government designation of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument only dates back to 2000. President Clinton declared it and President Obama expanded the monument in 2017, and now the federal Bureau of Land Management wants to take in ideas on how to manage it.

The overall goal is a set of ""resilient landscapes,"" say BLM officials in charge of maintaining the monument. Three public in-person meetings, and one virtual meeting, will present the framework and take input starting June 26th. BLM Medford District Manager Elizabeth Burghard visits with further details.

Here's the full list of meetings:
June 26, 2023 4-7 p.m. PT. Klamath Community College, Building 4, Commons. 7390 S. 6th St., Klamath Falls, OR 97603

June 28, 2023 4-7 p.m. Pinehurst School, 15337 Hwy 66, Ashland, OR 97520

June 29, 2023 4-7 p.m. Abraham Lincoln Elementary School Cafeteria, 3101 McLoughlin Dr., Medford, OR 97504

July 10, 2023 6-7 p.m. Virtual Meeting. Register at: https://blm.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/vJItc-mopzIiGZMgiNwtsnzbi4gZ99P_rtw

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team