Wed 9 AM | Getting Oregon Shakespeare Festival through this season and beyond: a chat with the temporary boss

This has been a year like none other for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Just before the season opened, OSF leaders announced a fund drive to save the season, with millions of dollars needed. That benchmark has been reached, but soon after it was, Nataki Garrett announced her imminent departure as artistic director of the festival, leaving no senior staffers in place, and no announced plans for next season.

Into the breach steps Tyler Hokama, longtime festival attendee, recent Ashland transplant, and now the Interim Executive Director of the operation. Hokama spends some time on the JX laying out what skills he brings to the Shakespeare Festival, at a time when it is in an unusual wobble.