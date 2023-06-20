© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Business and Labor
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Getting Oregon Shakespeare Festival through this season and beyond: a chat with the temporary boss

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 20, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

This has been a year like none other for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Just before the season opened, OSF leaders announced a fund drive to save the season, with millions of dollars needed. That benchmark has been reached, but soon after it was, Nataki Garrett announced her imminent departure as artistic director of the festival, leaving no senior staffers in place, and no announced plans for next season.

Into the breach steps Tyler Hokama, longtime festival attendee, recent Ashland transplant, and now the Interim Executive Director of the operation. Hokama spends some time on the JX laying out what skills he brings to the Shakespeare Festival, at a time when it is in an unusual wobble.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
