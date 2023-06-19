© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wildlife
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Federal wildlife managers want to hear from the public about sea otter reintroduction

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 19, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

It's true that if you spend time around rivers on the coast in our part of the country, you might well see otters. But those are river otters, which spend most of their time in fresh water.

The actual sea otters have been gone from the coast in our region for a long time. And now the federal Fish & Wildlife Service is beginning to take steps to reintroduce the creature to our shores. The agency will hold a series of 16 open houses--from Astoria to San Francisco--to gauge interest and take input on sea otter plans.

Today (June 20) is the start of the series, and Michael Zwartjes from the Oregon Coast Field Office of the USFWS adds detail to the basic facts.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
