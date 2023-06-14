Thu 9 AM | BASE Southern Oregon plans a big Juneteenth party in Medford

In just a few years, the 19th of June has gone from a somewhat obscure date in American history to a national holiday. Juneteenth is the date in 1865 on which a Union general in Texas informed former slaves that they were indeed free from slavery.

Black Americans have celebrated for a long time, but the designation as a national holiday came in 2021. BASE Southern Oregon--BASE standing for Black Alliance and Social Empowerment--plans another Juneteenth celebration at Pear Blossom Park in downtown Medford, to be held two days early, on Saturday, June 17th.

A BASE member talks to us about the plans for the event.

