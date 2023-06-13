© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Anti-abortion laws in other states turn attention to California police and license plate readers

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 13, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

Maybe it's hard for you to read a license plate as a car drives by, but it's no issue for a camera hooked to a computer. And police agencies across the country--not all of them--use a technology to scan plates on the fly.

Automated License Plate Reader, ALPR, can come in handy for law enforcement. But it can also convey information about the movements of vehicle owners, and that's where the Electronic Frontier Foundation and the American Civil Liberties Union have issues.

EFF and ACLU want police agencies in California to stop sharing ALPR info with police in other states, especially states where abortion is now illegal. The concern is that such use could lead to people being arrested for getting or providing abortions within California. EFF Senior Staff Attorney Adam Schwartz lays out the concerns and the approach.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team