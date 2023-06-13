Wed 9 AM | Anti-abortion laws in other states turn attention to California police and license plate readers

Maybe it's hard for you to read a license plate as a car drives by, but it's no issue for a camera hooked to a computer. And police agencies across the country--not all of them--use a technology to scan plates on the fly.

Automated License Plate Reader, ALPR, can come in handy for law enforcement. But it can also convey information about the movements of vehicle owners, and that's where the Electronic Frontier Foundation and the American Civil Liberties Union have issues.

EFF and ACLU want police agencies in California to stop sharing ALPR info with police in other states, especially states where abortion is now illegal. The concern is that such use could lead to people being arrested for getting or providing abortions within California. EFF Senior Staff Attorney Adam Schwartz lays out the concerns and the approach.

