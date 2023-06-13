Wed 9:25 | How a student helped Grants Pass High School decide to start classes later

California law requires high schools outside of rural areas to start classes no earlier than 8:30 AM. No such law exists in Oregon, but human biology does not recognize state lines; teens can still be very sleepy early in the morning.

So Grants Pass High School has already decided to embrace the 8:30 start time for the next school year, giving students another 40 minutes to get awake and get to class. The major instigator is a student, Anika LaFrance-Hernandez, who researched the same studies California used to justify later start times.

We get the story of the process of changing from Aniko and GPHS Principal Ryan Thompson.