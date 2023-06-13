© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | How a student helped Grants Pass High School decide to start classes later

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 13, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

California law requires high schools outside of rural areas to start classes no earlier than 8:30 AM. No such law exists in Oregon, but human biology does not recognize state lines; teens can still be very sleepy early in the morning.

So Grants Pass High School has already decided to embrace the 8:30 start time for the next school year, giving students another 40 minutes to get awake and get to class. The major instigator is a student, Anika LaFrance-Hernandez, who researched the same studies California used to justify later start times.

We get the story of the process of changing from Aniko and GPHS Principal Ryan Thompson.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
