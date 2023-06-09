© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Food and Agriculture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Oregon Farm Link reaches out to encourage farming in BIPOC population

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 9, 2023 at 10:34 AM PDT

A century ago in America, some people could not wait to get off the farm. They got their wish, a lot of them... and so did generations of people behind them. As a result, a country that had 25% of its population living on farms back then has less than 2% doing so today.

In short, more farmers are needed. Oregon Farm Link is set up to recruit new farmers, and it is oriented to bringing in Black or indigenous or people of color--BIPOC--to farming. Silvia Cuesta, who grew up on a family farm in Mexico, is the Farmland Navigator helping bring people in. She talks about helping lower the barriers to BIPOC people working the land.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
