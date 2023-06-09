Mon 9 AM | Oregon Farm Link reaches out to encourage farming in BIPOC population

A century ago in America, some people could not wait to get off the farm. They got their wish, a lot of them... and so did generations of people behind them. As a result, a country that had 25% of its population living on farms back then has less than 2% doing so today.

In short, more farmers are needed. Oregon Farm Link is set up to recruit new farmers, and it is oriented to bringing in Black or indigenous or people of color--BIPOC--to farming. Silvia Cuesta, who grew up on a family farm in Mexico, is the Farmland Navigator helping bring people in. She talks about helping lower the barriers to BIPOC people working the land.

