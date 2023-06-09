© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Mon 9:25 | Looking on the bright side: Paralyzed woman recounts what it took to succeed

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 9, 2023 at 10:04 AM PDT

It took perhaps a second to change the rest of Brooke Ellison's life irrevocably. She was 11 years old when a car hit her on a busy street, paralyzing her from the neck down. It certainly limited her options, but she still got an education, got a degree from Harvard, and went on to become a professor herself.

She tells the story of keeping her eyes on her eyes on her goals in a new memoir, Look Both Ways. This is a followup to an earlier memoir that Christopher Reeve turned into a movie.

Brooke Ellison visits the JX to add detail to what she put in the book.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange Team
