Fri 9 AM | The week's news in the rear-view, in The Debrief

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 8, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

Lightning could still turn this into a big news week for the region, but the JPR newsroom is just fine with things being a bit more laid-back. This and every week, our reporters spend their days digging up stories of interest to a region where "local" means a lot of different places.

News staffers gather at week's end to look back on the stories of the week and what it took to cover them, in The Debrief. News Director Erik Neumann sits down with reporters Jane Vaughan and Roman Battaglia for our latest session.

We get a special visit from Dirk Vanderhart, who covers the currently deadlocked Oregon Legislature for JPR and other stations.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
