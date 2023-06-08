Fri 9 AM | The week's news in the rear-view, in The Debrief

Lightning could still turn this into a big news week for the region, but the JPR newsroom is just fine with things being a bit more laid-back. This and every week, our reporters spend their days digging up stories of interest to a region where "local" means a lot of different places.

News staffers gather at week's end to look back on the stories of the week and what it took to cover them, in The Debrief. News Director Erik Neumann sits down with reporters Jane Vaughan and Roman Battaglia for our latest session.

We get a special visit from Dirk Vanderhart, who covers the currently deadlocked Oregon Legislature for JPR and other stations.

