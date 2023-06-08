© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Food and Agriculture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Switching up nutrition later in life, in My Better Half

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 8, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

Remember as a kid when people urged you not to drink/eat/smoke something, because it'd stunt your growth? They might not have been wrong.

Diet can make a big difference in overall health, something nutritional health coach Yaakov Levine discovered after he'd been on the Earth for a while. In a new edition of My Better Half, JPR's Vanessa Finney talks to Levine about taking up nutrition therapy later in life, and how he's still doing it at age 70.

One thing he's happy to point out: it's never too late to start eating better.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
