Fri 9:25 | Switching up nutrition later in life, in My Better Half

Remember as a kid when people urged you not to drink/eat/smoke something, because it'd stunt your growth? They might not have been wrong.

Diet can make a big difference in overall health, something nutritional health coach Yaakov Levine discovered after he'd been on the Earth for a while. In a new edition of My Better Half, JPR's Vanessa Finney talks to Levine about taking up nutrition therapy later in life, and how he's still doing it at age 70.

One thing he's happy to point out: it's never too late to start eating better.