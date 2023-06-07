Thu 9:40 | Life as an herbivore celebrated at Veg Fest in Rogue Valley

Even people who love their family pets like children don't think twice about eating meat from non-pet animals. All things vegetarian and vegan will be celebrated at Veg Fest, coming to Tikkun Olam Farm Sanctuary in Phoenix on June 11.

The sanctuary rescues abused, abandoned, and neglected farm animals and allows them to live out their lives in peace. Veg Fest will highlight the work and provide many activities for all ages.

Hadassah DeJack-Reynolds, founder and executive director of TOFS, joins us for a chat, joined by the author Midge Raymond.