© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Food and Agriculture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Life as an herbivore celebrated at Veg Fest in Rogue Valley

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 7, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

Even people who love their family pets like children don't think twice about eating meat from non-pet animals. All things vegetarian and vegan will be celebrated at Veg Fest, coming to Tikkun Olam Farm Sanctuary in Phoenix on June 11.

The sanctuary rescues abused, abandoned, and neglected farm animals and allows them to live out their lives in peace. Veg Fest will highlight the work and provide many activities for all ages.

Hadassah DeJack-Reynolds, founder and executive director of TOFS, joins us for a chat, joined by the author Midge Raymond.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team