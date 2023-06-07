© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | Jackson and Josephine Counties move to separate some emergency management function

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 7, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

With thousands of commuters--plus a freeway and a river--connecting Jackson and Josephine Counties, it makes sense for the two counties to perform some government tasks in tandem. One item is due to come off that list, though: emergency management.

Josephine County leaders recently opted to put the county's emergency management duties under the Information Technology director, rather than having a full-time EM leader. At that point, Jackson County announced plans to separate some emergency functions, including emergency alerts.

Holly Powers, Emergency Manager for Jackson County, visits to talk about the issues and the way ahead.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
