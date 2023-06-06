© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | LGBTQ Listening Project in Rogue Valley gives Pride Month overview of pushback on gay rights

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 6, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

June is Pride Month, a chance for members and friends of the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate gains in rights and respect. There's particular pressure at the moment, especially on trans people, with laws passed in many states placing limits on their activities and health care.

The increasing heat on the subject led to some hotly-contested races for local school boards in Oregon's May election, with some candidates who favor less education about LGBTQ+ issues getting elected.

Eliot Feenstra is LGBTQ Listening Project Organizer for Rogue Action, working right in the middle of the situation. They join us for an extra-length chat about the current gay and trans rights scene, nationally and locally.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
