Wed 9 AM | LGBTQ Listening Project in Rogue Valley gives Pride Month overview of pushback on gay rights

June is Pride Month, a chance for members and friends of the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate gains in rights and respect. There's particular pressure at the moment, especially on trans people, with laws passed in many states placing limits on their activities and health care.

The increasing heat on the subject led to some hotly-contested races for local school boards in Oregon's May election, with some candidates who favor less education about LGBTQ+ issues getting elected.

Eliot Feenstra is LGBTQ Listening Project Organizer for Rogue Action, working right in the middle of the situation. They join us for an extra-length chat about the current gay and trans rights scene, nationally and locally.