Wed 9:40 | Food for People in Humboldt rebuilds and switches to summer food programs

Summer is an important time for organizations that provide food to families in need. Children who normally get a couple of meals at school are out of school for the summer, and so potentially hungrier for a few months.

A myriad of efforts go on to connect children and food during vacation, including the efforts of Food for People in Humboldt County. The food bank has had a rough ride in the past few years, with damage to its main facility quickly followed by the pandemic lockdowns.

Anne Holcomb, the longtime Executive Director of Food for People, visits with details on what it takes to keep people fed, now and the rest of the year.