Food and Agriculture
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Food for People in Humboldt rebuilds and switches to summer food programs

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 6, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

Summer is an important time for organizations that provide food to families in need. Children who normally get a couple of meals at school are out of school for the summer, and so potentially hungrier for a few months.

A myriad of efforts go on to connect children and food during vacation, including the efforts of Food for People in Humboldt County. The food bank has had a rough ride in the past few years, with damage to its main facility quickly followed by the pandemic lockdowns.

Anne Holcomb, the longtime Executive Director of Food for People, visits with details on what it takes to keep people fed, now and the rest of the year.

The Jefferson Exchange
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
