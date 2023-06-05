Tue 9:25 | Grants Pass's mayor checks in to explain city's responses to homeless campers

To say many communities are struggling with homelessness, and how to get people off the streets, is fair. And it might not be an overstatement to say that things are particularly acute in Grants Pass.

An injunction in a federal lawsuit filed against the city prevents it from taking action against people camping in parks. As a result, tents are frequently found in the parks, creating health and safety issues and resentments among park users. The city recently took the unusual step of closing Riverside Park for several weeks, until late June.

We catch up on what has been done, and what can be done under the various court rulings affecting public camping, in an extended interview with Sara Bristol, the Mayor of Grants Pass. Bristol's positions have drawn some fire, including a recall campaign in the works. We spend extra time exploring the issues with the mayor.

