The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | Life on the spectrum, from inside: 'Good Different'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 3, 2023 at 8:32 PM PDT

Maybe you were one of those people who got identified in grade school as "different." Kids have a way of being blunt, before they are taught not to criticize people for standing apart from the crowd.

Writer Meg Eden Kuyatt felt different from other kids growing up, but didn't know she was on the autism spectrum until she was an adult. Her latest book, a Young Adult novel, focuses on a girl growing up fast, and coming to grips with the way her brain works.

Good Different is the book, and we learn more about it, and living on the autism spectrum, in a visit with Meg Eden Kuyatt.

