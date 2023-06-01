© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Short week, big news: JPR reporters talk it out on The Debrief

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 1, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

Even if it were not a big news week, with debt-ceiling votes and continued Oregon legislative walkouts, it does mark the start of fire season on the Oregon side. So there's plenty to talk about when the JPR reporters assemble for another edition of The Debrief.

Reporters Roman Battaglia and Jane Vaughan have been working on the stories of the week. They gather to discuss what it took to track down the details of this week's happenings.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team