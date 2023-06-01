© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts & Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Big country and lots of other choices, in this month's Rogue Sounds

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 1, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

You know that thing where you hear a song for the first time, and it gets stuck in your head--an "earworm?" We get those in batches of five every month, when Josh Gross stops by with a new edition of Rogue Sounds.

Josh scans the schedules of musical acts playing in the region in the weeks ahead, and delivers a variety pack of places and performers. This month's Rogue Sounds ranges from Central Point to Redding, from country to... not-country, is the best description. It's quite a tuneful bunch, as always.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team