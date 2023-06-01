Fri 9:25 | Big country and lots of other choices, in this month's Rogue Sounds

You know that thing where you hear a song for the first time, and it gets stuck in your head--an "earworm?" We get those in batches of five every month, when Josh Gross stops by with a new edition of Rogue Sounds.

Josh scans the schedules of musical acts playing in the region in the weeks ahead, and delivers a variety pack of places and performers. This month's Rogue Sounds ranges from Central Point to Redding, from country to... not-country, is the best description. It's quite a tuneful bunch, as always.

