Thu 9 AM | Student films hit the big screen at SOU film fest

ANYBODY can make a film these days. The smartphones that many of us carry contain high-quality cameras, higher quality than the big professional cameras of just a few years ago.

It's no wonder Southern Oregon University started a Digital Cinema program a few years ago. Students get to show their wares at the annual SOU Student Film Festival, coming to the Varsity Theatre in Ashland on June 7th. Since no film can be longer than 15 minutes, there's a wide variety of offerings.

We learn more from SOUSFF Program Directors AJ Carter and Blythe Lloyd and Digital Cinema professor Christopher Lucas.

