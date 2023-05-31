© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Music, Arts and Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Student films hit the big screen at SOU film fest

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 31, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

ANYBODY can make a film these days. The smartphones that many of us carry contain high-quality cameras, higher quality than the big professional cameras of just a few years ago.

It's no wonder Southern Oregon University started a Digital Cinema program a few years ago. Students get to show their wares at the annual SOU Student Film Festival, coming to the Varsity Theatre in Ashland on June 7th. Since no film can be longer than 15 minutes, there's a wide variety of offerings.

We learn more from SOUSFF Program Directors AJ Carter and Blythe Lloyd and Digital Cinema professor Christopher Lucas.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
