Thu 9:40 | Bringing together the components of the Rogue Valley food system, in one day

Getting people to buy and eat food from nearby is the whole basis for the Rogue Valley Food System Network. RVFSN brings together the makers and the takers and the distributors and anyone else who plays a part in getting food to tables.

And the coming together of all those entities becomes a real thing in real time during the event Brews Bluegrass & BBQ, a fundraiser set for Saturday (June 3rd) at RoxyAnn Winery in Medford.

We get details on the event and how the money gets used, in a chat with RVFSN Executive Director Alison Sexauer.