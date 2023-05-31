© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Outdoors, Leisure and Sports
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Bringing together the components of the Rogue Valley food system, in one day

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 31, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

Getting people to buy and eat food from nearby is the whole basis for the Rogue Valley Food System Network. RVFSN brings together the makers and the takers and the distributors and anyone else who plays a part in getting food to tables.

And the coming together of all those entities becomes a real thing in real time during the event Brews Bluegrass & BBQ, a fundraiser set for Saturday (June 3rd) at RoxyAnn Winery in Medford.

We get details on the event and how the money gets used, in a chat with RVFSN Executive Director Alison Sexauer.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team