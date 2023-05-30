© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wed 9:25 | Summer Youth Corps boosts reading programs in Coos Bay

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 30, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
Abhi Sharma
/
Flickr

Those of us not working or attending school over the summer have a little extra time on our hands... for things like reading. Libraries around the country encourage people to pick up books, and the Coos Bay Public Library has several programs for readers of different ages.

They include reading challenges that can net prizes for young people who read lots of books. And the CBPL is also bringing on a squadron of teens for its Summer Youth Corps Program, to help guide other reading programs.

Jennifer Knight is the Youth Services Librarian and our guest with the answers to our questions.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
